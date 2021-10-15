 Skip to main content
Candidate profile: Earsley McDowney–Robinson
Name: Earsley McDowney–Robinson

Birthplace: Washington, D.C.

Age: 63

Family: Married to Reginald Robinson and has three children and five grandchildren

Background: College and work background is in business administration and worked for 35 years with the federal government. Enlisted in the military after high school and received training in nursing. Is involved in various community activities including active member of Good Hope Baptist Church.

Top three campaign issues:

Mask and vaccinations: Everyone should follow the protocol for wearing masks and the CDC guidelines on vaccines. If not following the CDC protocol, then parents have the right to make the decision. I believe in everyone being safe and protected from the virus. I believe masks should be worn if inside and according to the guidelines.

Same opportunities: No matter what the child’s level of physical or mental ability, it is the responsibility of the school system to meet that child’s needs to allow him or her to function at their highest skill level.

Positive school environment: I want bullying addressed so no child goes home distressed or upset about being in school. I want all children to feel that their school is a safe haven to achieve and learn with positive behaviors.

Campaign website: Facebook: E.M. Robinson for KG Shiloh District

