Candidate profile: Earsley McDowney–Robinson

Earsley McDowney–Robinson

Birthplace: Washington, D.C.

Age: 63

Family: Married to Reginald Robinson and has three children and five grandchildren

Background: College and work background is in business administration and worked for 35 years with the federal government. Enlisted in the military after high school and received training in nursing. Is involved in various community activities including active member of Good Hope Baptist Church.

Top three campaign issues:

Mask and vaccinations: Everyone should follow the protocol for wearing masks and the CDC guidelines on vaccines. If not following the CDC protocol, then parents have the right to make the decision. I believe in everyone being safe and protected from the virus. I believe masks should be worn if inside and according to the guidelines.