Candidate profile: Eric Butterworth

Name: Eric Butterworth
Birthplace: Southern California
Date of birth: Dec. 26, 1979
Family: Wife, Rana, owner of Accio Cake LLC; two children: Adrian, 8, and Emma, 6
Background: First in his family to graduate high school. Enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 19, serving first as a combat engineer and later an instructor. Selected to join the State Department’s Naval Support Unit on sensitive missions around the globe. After 11 years of service, left military and began serving a three-year stint with USAID’s Overseas Security Branch, serving in Asia, Africa and South America. Used G.I. Bill to take courses at Penn State and Harvard. After leaving diplomatic security, worked in New York City, Virginia and D.C., where he is currently employed with a private company. Volunteers as a coach at Fredericksburg Football Club.
Top three campaign issues:
Health care: Health care should be a right of every single American. If we can’t get to Medicare for All, then getting everyone access to health care that is affordable and accessible is an absolute must. As someone who doesn’t have health insurance this issue is of primary interest to me, my family, and scores of families in Virginia.
Infrastructure: Overall, the U.S. has a C- rating on infrastructure and Virginia doesn’t fare much better. The 2021 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure advises that we have 577 bridges and over 2,124 miles of highway that are in poor condition. The impact bad infrastructure has on citizens is that it costs every one of us money to repair these issues, not fix them. It’s estimated that Virginians pay $517 per person per year as a result. I am one of the residents of Spotsylvania County that has a “super commute” of 90 minutes or more, so I feel this issue as much as anyone. We need to fix our roads and bridges and encourage companies to afford their employees the opportunity to work from home, if possible. Keeping more people off the roads lessens the impact on our infrastructure, minimizes traffic, and also helps the environment.
Education: Roughly 20 percent of teachers leave the profession within their first five years. Raising the starting salary for teachers to $55,000 would help stop the high turnover rates we see in our public schools. In a 2020 NEA report, Virginia ranked 32nd in average teacher salary, and in Spotsylvania County Public Schools the starting salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree was reported to be $44,000. If we want these amazing people to stay in the county, we need to entice them to stay with better salaries and more support across the board.
Campaign website: butterworthfordelegate.com