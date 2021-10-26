Candidate profile: Erin Grampp
Name: Erin Kathleen Grampp
Birthplace: Fredericksburg (Mary Washington Hospital)
Date of birth: Dec. 5, 1980
Family: Patricia Grampp, mother; George Grampp, father (deceased)
Background: Bachelor’s in economics, Mary Washington College, 2002; currently pursuing master’s degree in education at University of Mary Washington College of Education. Owner, EKG Stables since 2004. Coach of UMW Equestrian Team, 2021. Registered judge, U.S. Equestrian Federation. President of American Interschool Riding, 2015 to present. Member, Zion United Methodist Church, Battlefield Horse Show Association, Virginia Horse Show Association, U.S. Equestrian Federation, U.S. Hunter/Jumper Association, Intercollegiate Horse Show Association. School Board member, 2014 to present. Member, SCPS Audit and Finance Committee, Local Finance Committee, Career and Technical Education Committee.
Top three campaign issues:
1. I want to continue to focus funding on classroom needs and competitive pay. We must be able to attract and retain the best employees. Education is a service-based industry and employees are the most critical component to providing the service.
2. I will support further expanding pathways for career training and higher education. Students need to be prepared for whichever path they choose for their future. Whether it be college or the workforce, all students should be ready for the future upon graduation.
3. I will fight to prevent politicians on all levels from overstepping their roles and interfering with the education of our students. Families and educators need to be responsible for our students’ education. Politicians should provide the tools. Families and educators use the tools to build futures.