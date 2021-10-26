Candidate profile: Erin Grampp

2. I will support further expanding pathways for career training and higher education. Students need to be prepared for whichever path they choose for their future. Whether it be college or the workforce, all students should be ready for the future upon graduation.

3. I will fight to prevent politicians on all levels from overstepping their roles and interfering with the education of our students. Families and educators need to be responsible for our students’ education. Politicians should provide the tools. Families and educators use the tools to build futures.