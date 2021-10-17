Candidate profile: Jennifer Boyd

Jennifer Boyd
Name: Jennifer L. Boyd
Birthplace: Washington, D.C.
Date of birth: Dec. 4, 1969
Family: Children Carter, 22; Kyle, 19; and Katelyn, 16
Background: Graduate of King George High School, 1987; bachelor’s in biology, Mary Washington College, 1991; master’s in applied molecular biology, University of Maryland Baltimore County. Worked for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division and Joint Warfare Analysis Center, both in Dahlgren, for 30 years, currently at NSWCDD as the digital modeling director in the Warfare Analysis and Digital Modeling Department. Fredericksburg School Board member representing Ward 3 since 2016. Girl Scout Leader 2010–16. Field Hockey Coach 2013–16. PTA President and Treasurer, Lafayette Upper Elementary School 2012–15. James Monroe Band Parent Association Treasurer, 2016–18. Parent Advisory Committee, Lafayette Upper Elementary School 2011–15.
Top three campaign issues:
My primary reason for seeking re-election is to continue to serve my community and ensure that the best decisions are made for the education of our children.
I would like to continue to work towards solutions which alleviate overcrowded conditions in our schools, primarily in the elementary schools right now, but also to serve the capacity needs of our schools into the future.
I am also focused on improving our schools to enhance teacher retention and student performance. Our students’ performance has declined in recent years and with the additional strain that the pandemic has put on our school system, we are focused on adapting our learning structures and putting programs in place to meet the changing needs of our students.
Campaign website: https://www.boydforeducation.org/