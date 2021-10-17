Candidate profile: Jesus Andres Dominguez

Jesus Andres Dominguez
Birthplace: Miami
Date of birth: August 1966
Family: Wife, Elizabeth; children Shayelle, Jesse, Justin, Jordan
Background: Retired Marine of 20 years. Currently supports the Department of Defense as a contractor in cybersecurity. Bachelor’s in management computer information systems; master’s in management. Parishioner of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception and city resident for more than 30 years.
Top three campaign issues:
Expansion of Career and Technical Education opportunities: We need out-the-door employable jobs. Not every student needs or has the opportunity to go on to higher education after graduating high school, but they do need good paying skilled work. My goal is to recruit local businesses to provide on the job training (OJT) and an opportunity for a job once that training is complete. This may include OJT in class, after school, on weekends and during the summer between 11th and 12th grades.
We need to provide educator compensation equivalent to or greater than our surrounding counties. I believe one reason we lose educators is due to higher compensation opportunities in our surrounding counties.
I am against the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) to our K-12 students. I am not against teaching our children about the racial history of this country. I believe our existing history classes teach this. However, I am against teaching a one-sided radical view of history. I also believe that parents should not rely on the school system to teach their children everything they want their own children to know about racial issues, or any other issues they deem important. Parents should add to what is being taught in the school, not just rely on the school to teach a personal world view on every issue.
Campaign website: Facebook page: Jesus Dominguez for FCPS School Board and @JDforSchoolBoard