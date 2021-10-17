Candidate profile: Jesus Andres Dominguez

I am against the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) to our K-12 students. I am not against teaching our children about the racial history of this country. I believe our existing history classes teach this. However, I am against teaching a one-sided radical view of history. I also believe that parents should not rely on the school system to teach their children everything they want their own children to know about racial issues, or any other issues they deem important. Parents should add to what is being taught in the school, not just rely on the school to teach a personal world view on every issue.