Candidate profile: Jon Gerlach

Jon Gerlach
Name: Jon A. Gerlach
Birthplace: Springfield, Va.
Date of birth: May 26, 1957
Family: Wife, Mitzi; four adult children: Meaghan, Katie, Joel and Nova. Eight grandchildren, all under the age of 7.
Background: Retired archaeologist and graduate of the law school at the University of Richmond. Owner of Gerlach Law Firm, PLC, in Fredericksburg, and several small businesses. Law practice focuses on wills, trusts, and business law and Gerlach is pro bono attorney for Legal Aid Works. Chairman of Architectural Review Board; member of Historic Preservation Working Group, Archaeology Ordinance Working Group, City and Public Utility Review Committee, Fredericksburg Area Museum, Central Rappahannock Heritage Center and executive board member of Fredericksburg branch of the NAACP. Director, Legal Redress Committee, Fredericksburg Branch NAACP. Volunteer for Ferry Farm, George Washington Foundation; National Park Service and Friends of the Rappahannock; member of Fossil Free Fredericksburg and Fredericksburg Food Cooperative. Contributing writer, Front Porch Fredericksburg magazine, Founder’s Club Member, Fredericksburg Nationals; attends St. George’s Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg
Top three campaign issues:
Growth: Conscientious and intentional growth that respects the needs, character, and infrastructure challenges of Fredericksburg, while preserving the “special sauce” that makes our city unique. Supports the redevelopment of Central Park and Celebrate Virginia using the Small Area Plan and the Form Based Code. He advocates for the creation of a new Economic Development Authority, free of political influence and devoted exclusively to redeveloping the city west of Interstate 95.
Economic development: Renewed focus on business development and tourism to lessen the city’s dependency on real estate taxes as our largest source of revenue; and prioritizing workforce development in and out of our public school system (in conjunction with solving school capacity issue) to prepare our young people for living-wage jobs, which will also help with business development, housing affordability and food insecurity.
Environment: Healthy, clean, and sustainable environmental practices, including private–public partnerships with developers, businesses, and nonprofits, that make Fredericksburg a model for Virginia and the nation.
Campaign website: www.jonforcitycouncil.com, Facebook: JonGerlachFXBG, Instagram: jonforfxbg, Twitter: @Jonforcitycoun1