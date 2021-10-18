Candidate profile: Jon Gerlach

Top three campaign issues:

Growth: Conscientious and intentional growth that respects the needs, character, and infrastructure challenges of Fredericksburg, while preserving the “special sauce” that makes our city unique. Supports the redevelopment of Central Park and Celebrate Virginia using the Small Area Plan and the Form Based Code. He advocates for the creation of a new Economic Development Authority, free of political influence and devoted exclusively to redeveloping the city west of Interstate 95.

Economic development: Renewed focus on business development and tourism to lessen the city’s dependency on real estate taxes as our largest source of revenue; and prioritizing workforce development in and out of our public school system (in conjunction with solving school capacity issue) to prepare our young people for living-wage jobs, which will also help with business development, housing affordability and food insecurity.

Environment: Healthy, clean, and sustainable environmental practices, including private–public partnerships with developers, businesses, and nonprofits, that make Fredericksburg a model for Virginia and the nation.