Candidate profile: Joshua Cole

Name: Joshua Gregory Cole

Birthplace: Washington, D.C.

Date of Birth: July 25, 1990

Family: Single, no children.

Background: Associate pastor of Union Belle Baptist Church in Stafford. Previously served as a behavior aid with Richmond Public Schools, an academic advisor at Liberty University in Lynchburg and former chief of staff for Del. Kelly Convirs–Fowler, D–Virginia Beach.

Top three campaign issues:

Health care: Access to affordable health care is still a great concern, that’s why we’ve passed legislation to address surprise billing, including dental in Medicaid, mandating insurance coverage of hearing aid costs for minors and capping the costs of lifesaving insulin.

The economy and working families: Virginia’s economy is one of the best in the country right now and we must keep our state No. 1 for business while improving on our rising ranking for worker’s rights. As a Democratic majority, we have ensured a surplus in the budget and making sure our businesses and workers do well.