Candidate profile: Keith Jones

Name: Keith Darnell Jones

Birthplace: Detroit, Mich.

Date of birth: Jan. 30, 1968

Family: Married, two children.

Background: Retired U.S. Secret Service supervisory special agent. Since 2019, worked at Capital One bank as a anti-money laundering investigator. Eight years in the U.S. Army reserves in field artillery. Before joining the Secret Service, was a U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspector, probation officer and foster care worker. Has worked with offenders and victims of domestic violence and abused and neglected children and was a registered social worker for eight years.

Top three campaign issues:

Improving and maintaining the secondary roads we have and looking into building more roads. Looking into using grid patterns and encouraging other means of transportation.

Make sure the schools get the funding that they need for salaries, upkeep and building of more school facilities. We need a high school in the southern part of the county.