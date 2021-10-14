Candidate profile: Marc Broklawski

Name: Marc K. Broklawski
Birthplace: New York City
Date of birth: Dec. 29, 1978
Family: Wife, Amanda, two children
Background: Graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo with a bachelor’s in computer science and a master’s in computer science and engineering; fellowship in partnership with NASA and Cornell University. Civilian computer scientist for U.S. Navy for 19 years, developing strategic plans, overseeing contracts and capital investments, and managing a nationwide portfolio of infrastructure, telecommunication, service desk, and collaborative services projects. Served on capital improvement planning and multicultural committees for Stafford School Board. Board member of Beth Sholom Temple, youth baseball coach and volunteer with Rocky Run Elementary School running club.
Top three campaign issues:
Fight to fully fund our schools: Stafford County is the second richest county in Virginia and yet our per-pupil funding level is more than 35 percent below the state average. We need to invest in our teachers and our students; we need more classrooms, not trailers; and, we need High School No. 6 in Hartwood. Strong schools make strong economic sense for our community. Even if you don’t have children in school now, strong schools protect your home value and increase our ability to attract businesses that pay well and grow our commercial base.
Empower all students to prepare for life after high school: We need to prepare students for life after high school, whether that means attending a community college, pursuing a four-year degree, entering an apprenticeship program, or going right into the job market. Career and Technical Education programs offer students marketable, real-world skills. I will work to expand career path opportunities for students by building partnerships with businesses, community colleges, and building trades.
Support our teachers and education professionals: Our teachers are being asked to do increasingly more with less—less time and far fewer resources than ever before. That’s why I’ll fight for smaller class sizes and to ensure teachers have the supplies in their classrooms that they need to set up our students for success. Every student deserves professional teachers and instructional staff who are competitively compensated.
Campaign website: marcforschoolboard.com