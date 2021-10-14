Candidate profile: Marc Broklawski

Background: Graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo with a bachelor’s in computer science and a master’s in computer science and engineering; fellowship in partnership with NASA and Cornell University. Civilian computer scientist for U.S. Navy for 19 years, developing strategic plans, overseeing contracts and capital investments, and managing a nationwide portfolio of infrastructure, telecommunication, service desk, and collaborative services projects. Served on capital improvement planning and multicultural committees for Stafford School Board. Board member of Beth Sholom Temple, youth baseball coach and volunteer with Rocky Run Elementary School running club.

Fight to fully fund our schools: Stafford County is the second richest county in Virginia and yet our per-pupil funding level is more than 35 percent below the state average. We need to invest in our teachers and our students; we need more classrooms, not trailers; and, we need High School No. 6 in Hartwood. Strong schools make strong economic sense for our community. Even if you don’t have children in school now, strong schools protect your home value and increase our ability to attract businesses that pay well and grow our commercial base.