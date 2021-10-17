Candidate profile: Margie Lucas

Background: Family has lived in Fredericksburg for 19 years and all five children have attended city schools K-12, with two still attending. Account management director for an international packaging company. Studied music therapy at ENMU and worked in healthcare as a CNA for the elderly, disabled, and children. Board member of HOA for 18 years and currently president. Founder of Mothers of Preschoolers at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church and a Moms Offering Moms Support club in Stafford. Odyssey of the Mind club coach for eight years. Computer data operator for James Monroe High School and College Heights swim teams. Served on school advisory committees and PTAs, and volunteer for children’s sports and community activities.

Transparency: I would like to see more transparency from the school board to address citizens’ concerns on decisions regarding the new middle school and school programs, such as IB. The criteria used to choose the builder from the proposed bids for the new school should be available to the public. Also, there has not been available information explaining why the expensive IB program was originally approved and is now being discontinued. I would like to see long-term strategic plans that accommodate our growing student population.