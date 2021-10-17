Candidate profile: Matt Rowe

Navigating the pandemic in our schools: The safety and well-being of our children is our top priority. As a member of the School Board, I will advocate for continued transparency and proactive measures that are in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health and the Rappahannock Area Health District.

Growth Management: I support the current Fredericksburg City School Board’s approach to building a new middle school. We are still paying debt on the construction of James Monroe High School and Lafayette Elementary School from nearly 20 years ago. We must ensure that the new school has the capacity to sustain an influx of students from families drawn to our popular city over several years. This will ensure we have enough time to pay off our debts before we explore further expansion.