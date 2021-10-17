Candidate profile: Matt Rowe

Matt Rowe
Birthplace: Richmond
Date of birth: Jan. 14, 1981
Family: Wife, Megan; Children, Madelyn, Sylvie, and Thomas (one each at James Monroe High, Walter–Grant Middle and Hugh Mercer Elementary)
Background: Geographic information systems administrator for Stafford County; bachelor’s, Hampden–Sydney College, 2003; GIS graduate certificate, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2009; Vice Chair, FAMPO’s Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee
Top three campaign issues:
Navigating the pandemic in our schools: The safety and well-being of our children is our top priority. As a member of the School Board, I will advocate for continued transparency and proactive measures that are in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health and the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Growth Management: I support the current Fredericksburg City School Board’s approach to building a new middle school. We are still paying debt on the construction of James Monroe High School and Lafayette Elementary School from nearly 20 years ago. We must ensure that the new school has the capacity to sustain an influx of students from families drawn to our popular city over several years. This will ensure we have enough time to pay off our debts before we explore further expansion.
Foundational staff: Our children are on a challenging educational journey during this global pandemic. This situation shone a light on the need for enough counselors to support the students as learning environments changed with short notice. In addition, it is crucial that our schools are adequately staffed with social workers to provide the support our children need during this fluid situation. I will advocate for these key positions as a member of the School Board.
Campaign website: facebook.com/MattRoweFXBG