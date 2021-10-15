Candidate profile: Matthew Roles

Matthew Roles

Name: Matthew Roles

Birthplace: Wisconsin

Age: 43

Family: Married to Sarah and has four children.

Background: Distinguished graduate, U.S. Air Force Academy, Class of 2001, and later earned a master’s of business administration at Grantham University. At the Air Force Academy, he was on the parachute demonstration team, the Wings of Blue and parachuted into multiple stadiums and air shows around the country. Flew F-16s and B-52s, 2003-08. Moved to King George in 2009 to be an aerospace engineer. Currently serves at Thrive Christian Fellowship.

Top three campaign issues:

Equality: I believe all people are created equal and deserve to be treated with respect. I also believe that neither politically motivated curriculum nor historically inaccurate material should be taught in schools. Therefore, I oppose any curriculum that includes elements of Critical Race Theory (CRT) or the 1619 Project.