Candidate profile: Matthew Roles

Matthew Roles
Birthplace: Wisconsin
Age: 43
Family: Married to Sarah and has four children.
Background: Distinguished graduate, U.S. Air Force Academy, Class of 2001, and later earned a master’s of business administration at Grantham University. At the Air Force Academy, he was on the parachute demonstration team, the Wings of Blue and parachuted into multiple stadiums and air shows around the country. Flew F-16s and B-52s, 2003-08. Moved to King George in 2009 to be an aerospace engineer. Currently serves at Thrive Christian Fellowship.
Top three campaign issues:
Equality: I believe all people are created equal and deserve to be treated with respect. I also believe that neither politically motivated curriculum nor historically inaccurate material should be taught in schools. Therefore, I oppose any curriculum that includes elements of Critical Race Theory (CRT) or the 1619 Project.
Against transgender policy: I believe it is irresponsible and harmful to suggest children can pick their gender and I also believe that it’s not conducive to a healthy learning environment if children have to be concerned that a member of the opposite sex might be allowed into their locker room. I oppose the state’s policy for the treatment of “transgender” students.
School Board’s rights: Two previous issues stem from state’s attempts to encroach on the constitutional right of School Boards to supervise the education of children in their division. Allowing this would greatly diminish parents’ ability to influence how their kids are taught.
Campaign website: Facebook, Matthew Roles for King George School Board, @Roles4KGSB and Roles4KG.com.