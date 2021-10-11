Candidate profile: Maureen Siegmund

Maureen Siegmund
Name: Maureen Siegmund
Birthplace: Freehold, N.J.
Date of birth: Feb. 20
Family: Husband, Steve; four children: Anastasia (8th grade), Emma (5th grade), Sebastian (3rd grade) and Blaise (23 months).
Background: Graduated from Elmira College with a B.A. in Political Science & Public Affairs. Director of external relations for a firm that provides government relations and advocacy support to clients, specializing in education, youth development and civil rights. Experienced in working at all levels of government, from county human resources department to the White House. Served on School Board’s Gifted Advisory Committee for the past five years, serving as both vice chair and chair. Volunteers with children’s school PTOs and serve in local and regional leadership for a K-12 girls leadership development organization. Family is active in youth sports through Stafford Parks & Rec, Stafford Soccer and the Rouse Center.
Top three campaign issues:
1. Maximizing parent involvement: I 100 percent believe that parents, not politicians, are the co-authors of their children’s education. The feedback the School Board receives directly from the community is the ‘check and balance’ we need to ensure our policies are working as intended. I would seek to increase transparency, communication, and feedback between the school division and the families at every level.
2. Building Relationships: Improvement to our county and our schools can only be done by working towards common goals. Through my involvement in the schools and community, I have developed trusting relationships with elected officials and candidates at all levels of government. I look forward to working with the Board of Supervisors to develop long-range funding and development goals for our school division. I’m eager to cooperate with the Sheriff’s Office to ensure a school resource officer (SRO) is an active part of every school community. I have built bridges to bring our concerns to Richmond when they can’t be addressed at the local level.
3. Addressing Learning Loss: We have second-graders in our schools right now who have never had a ‘normal’ school year. Learning loss is so much more than what Virginia dictates on the SOLs. We need to recognize our teachers as our learning experts and provide them with the time and resources to not only teach our children, but to foster a love of learning.
Campaign website: siegmundforstafford.com