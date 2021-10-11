Candidate profile: Maureen Siegmund

2. Building Relationships: Improvement to our county and our schools can only be done by working towards common goals. Through my involvement in the schools and community, I have developed trusting relationships with elected officials and candidates at all levels of government. I look forward to working with the Board of Supervisors to develop long-range funding and development goals for our school division. I’m eager to cooperate with the Sheriff’s Office to ensure a school resource officer (SRO) is an active part of every school community. I have built bridges to bring our concerns to Richmond when they can’t be addressed at the local level.