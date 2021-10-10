Candidate profile: Maya Guy

Maya Guy

Name: Maya Guy

Birthplace: New York

Age: 46

Family: Married with five children and one foster child.

Background: Community activist for the past decade, stay-at-home mom, former realtor, former NAACP education chair, current PTO member.

Top three campaign issues:

Diverse workforce and teacher retention: We need to retain the great teachers we have here in Stafford and attract new teachers who want to plant their seed here in Stafford and watch it bloom. Now, we hire new teachers, we train them and then they leave for jobs in Prince William County.

Classroom size: Our classes are bursting at the seams. We need to decrease classroom sizes, particularly in our elementary schools. With the learning loss our children experienced over the course of the pandemic, having smaller classroom sizes would only be a benefit.

Redistricting: It is coming and it needs to be done an equitable, pragmatic way where school board members take into account how this affects the entire county and not just their own district. We need to care about each family as if they are our own and move forward in a transparent way.