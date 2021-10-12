Candidate profile: Meg Bohmke

Name: Mary G. “Meg” Bohmke

Birthplace: Buffalo, N.Y.

Date of birth: July 16, 1959

Family: Married, two sons, one daughter

Background: Falmouth district supervisor, 2014 to present. Vast majority of early career was spent in the municipal bond and lease financing business in Los Angeles. Worked for Prudential Bache Securities, Security Pacific Bank and Sutro & Co., focusing on municipal transactions for cities, counties and schools throughout the state.

Top three campaign issues:

Managing growth: I believe we should continue growing in a smart and responsible manner. That means all new growth and development should pay for itself and does not fall on the backs of the current residents. I have voted against many new development projects because our schools and roads need to catch up with current by-right development.

Public safety: I stand with our law enforcement officers and first responders. I have a consistent record of prioritizing funding, training, equipment and resources for our sheriff and fire and rescue departments to keep our communities and families protected.