Candidate profile: Meg Bohmke

Name: Mary G. “Meg” Bohmke
Birthplace: Buffalo, N.Y.
Date of birth: July 16, 1959
Family: Married, two sons, one daughter
Background: Falmouth district supervisor, 2014 to present. Vast majority of early career was spent in the municipal bond and lease financing business in Los Angeles. Worked for Prudential Bache Securities, Security Pacific Bank and Sutro & Co., focusing on municipal transactions for cities, counties and schools throughout the state.
Top three campaign issues:
Managing growth: I believe we should continue growing in a smart and responsible manner. That means all new growth and development should pay for itself and does not fall on the backs of the current residents. I have voted against many new development projects because our schools and roads need to catch up with current by-right development.
Public safety: I stand with our law enforcement officers and first responders. I have a consistent record of prioritizing funding, training, equipment and resources for our sheriff and fire and rescue departments to keep our communities and families protected.
Education and transportation: As a former School Board member, I value Stafford County Public Schools and I want them to be among the best in Virginia. We have a strong partnership with the School Board and work on joint issues and the Capital Improvement Program that prioritized the schools infrastructure projects. I also work to prioritize the budget to ensure tax dollars go to the classroom, not bureaucracy. The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization continues to focus on reducing traffic congestion. I helped secure funding for improvements to Enon Road and Leeland Station, and Layhill Road and U.S. 1 intersection improvements are forthcoming. I was instrumental in adding the dedicated pedestrian and bicycle lane on the Chatham Bridge.