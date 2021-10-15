Candidate profile: Miriam Niemi

Miriam Niemi

Name: Miriam Marie Weinrich Niemi

Birthplace: Tacoma, Wash.

Age: 38

Family: Married to David Niemi and has five children, including three who are old enough to attend King George schools.

Background: Before becoming a stay-at-home mom, she worked for a communication company that supports K–12 school districts and helped provide streamlined communications to students, staff and teachers. For the past two years has worked as a preschool specials teacher and substitute at the King George YMCA. Community involvement includes president of the King George preschool PTA for three years; Cub Scout committee chair or den leader, seven years, including two as district day camp director; president of MOMS Club of King George for two years; Sunday school teacher for 10 years, including three years as a church youth minister; president of the King George Relief Society; and regular volunteer at Sealston Elementary School and King George Preschool.

Top three campaign issues: