Candidate profile: Miriam Niemi

Miriam Niemi
Name: Miriam Marie Weinrich Niemi
Birthplace: Tacoma, Wash.
Age: 38
Family: Married to David Niemi and has five children, including three who are old enough to attend King George schools.
Background: Before becoming a stay-at-home mom, she worked for a communication company that supports K–12 school districts and helped provide streamlined communications to students, staff and teachers. For the past two years has worked as a preschool specials teacher and substitute at the King George YMCA. Community involvement includes president of the King George preschool PTA for three years; Cub Scout committee chair or den leader, seven years, including two as district day camp director; president of MOMS Club of King George for two years; Sunday school teacher for 10 years, including three years as a church youth minister; president of the King George Relief Society; and regular volunteer at Sealston Elementary School and King George Preschool.
Top three campaign issues:
Teachers and staff: Our top priority should be recruiting exceptional and highly qualified teachers and raising morale. We need to communicate openly and effectively with district employees, respect district employees, treat them like professionals and listen to/implement teacher and staff feedback. This will need to be a joint effort with the Board of Supervisors so we can ensure we have the funds and also a place in the community for our teachers.
COVID-19: We need to mitigate learning loss over the next two years that students experienced from COVID-19 school closures and virtual learning. There is CARES2 funding available and I would support the use of those funds to support tutoring and additional support in classrooms.
Curriculum: I believe the curriculum in King George County schools is excellent. Curriculum selection should continue to be made by our teachers and principals, because they know the best and highest quality teaching materials. As a School Board member, I would not support radical or divisive material. My children have benefited from the current curriculum selection, including the schools’ effort to reinforce positive character traits.
Campaign website: Facebook, Miriam M.W. Niemi for James Monroe School Board, and vote4niemi.com.