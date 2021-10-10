Candidate profile: Monica Gary

Background: Community activism to address delayed infrastructure projects, including the recurring flooding on Brooke Road. Helped establish the county’s multicultural coalition. Over 12 years of experience in ministry serving in various churches, leading worship, counseling, retreats, mentoring youth, preparing and teaching youth ministry, curriculum and activities. Founder of Jesus Cookies Ministry, an outreach and prayer ministry for women in the sex industry. Author of “Prayer for Women Like Us: Prayer Book and Journal for Exotic Dancers,” which according to Gary’s website, is being sent to anti-human trafficking organizations that were awarded grants by former President Donald Trump. Currently earning a master’s of divinity degree at The John Leland Center for Theological Studies, Arlington.

Infrastructure: I will support growth of commercial businesses to close the $1.3 billion retail gap and harness tax revenue. I will vote to develop the Downtown Stafford area with ample commercial real estate. Preventing leakage will fund schools and fix our roads, instead of increasing personal property taxes. Aquia Town Center needs to be redeveloped. I am aware of deals that are underway and I’m prepared to support that effort. I will vote to stop residential overdevelopment and I will help ensure sufficient proffers and impact fees from developers. Broadband is a necessary part of infrastructure. I will work to bring access to communications for all citizens, particularly in Marlborough Point, either through federal or state funds.