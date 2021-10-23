Candidate Profile: Nick Ignacio

Nick Ignacio

Note: Ignacio did not respond to a Free Lance–Star questionnaire. Information below comes from his website and public information.

Name: Nick Ignacio

Birthplace: California

Age: 36

Family: Wife, two children

Background: A relative political newcomer, Ignacio ran in the Republican primary of the 54th District House of Delegates seat in 2017 and lost to incumbent Bobby Orrock. Owner of several small businesses, Ignacio also volunteers as a firefighter and EMT. Holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Marymount University.

Top three campaign

issues:

1. On his campaign website, Ignacio’s top issue is “the abuse and overgrowth of our county! We are losing our culture and identity. Our families are less safe and our critical infrastructure neglected.”