Candidate Profile: Nick Ignacio

Note: Ignacio did not respond to a Free Lance–Star questionnaire. Information below comes from his website and public information.
Birthplace: California
Age: 36
Family: Wife, two children
Background: A relative political newcomer, Ignacio ran in the Republican primary of the 54th District House of Delegates seat in 2017 and lost to incumbent Bobby Orrock. Owner of several small businesses, Ignacio also volunteers as a firefighter and EMT. Holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Marymount University.
Top three campaign
issues:
1. On his campaign website, Ignacio’s top issue is “the abuse and overgrowth of our county! We are losing our culture and identity. Our families are less safe and our critical infrastructure neglected.”
2. “I’m tired of being represented by hiding, weak, and crony politicians. I’m tired of our schools’ classrooms and first responders being treated like an after though because of reckless spending. I will lower your taxes, and slash the wasteful spending. You and your family will have more money in your bank account!”
3. “I’m most well known for my vicious and aggressive protection and furtherance of your Second Amendment rights. I will strengthen Spotsylvania’s Second Amendment resolution to make it iron clad. You and your family will always have your Second Amendment rights no matter what it takes!”
