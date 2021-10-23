Candidate profile: Nicole T. Cole

Background: Business owner since 1999; for the past 17 years, owned Nicole Cole Financial Services Group and worked as a securities licensed financial advisor, planner, and wealth manager for individuals, families and small business owners. In 2009, started The College Money Team to support parents and students in planning for and successfully funding college or other higher education pursuits and has worked with guidance departments and principals, mostly in the high school to present free educational workshops for families. Graduate Highland Springs High School, bachelor’s in business management, University of Maryland, MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. President of the Spotsylvania Citizens Budget Review Committee, member of Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce since 2014, member of Fredericksburg area chapter (Xi Upsilon Omega) of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority; board president of a national education oriented nonprofit, Higher Education and Learning Professionals Consulting Inc.