Candidate profile: Nicole T. Cole

Nicole T. Cole
Birthplace: Tidewater
Date of birth: 1970
Family: Divorced mother of three children
Background: Business owner since 1999; for the past 17 years, owned Nicole Cole Financial Services Group and worked as a securities licensed financial advisor, planner, and wealth manager for individuals, families and small business owners. In 2009, started The College Money Team to support parents and students in planning for and successfully funding college or other higher education pursuits and has worked with guidance departments and principals, mostly in the high school to present free educational workshops for families. Graduate Highland Springs High School, bachelor’s in business management, University of Maryland, MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. President of the Spotsylvania Citizens Budget Review Committee, member of Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce since 2014, member of Fredericksburg area chapter (Xi Upsilon Omega) of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority; board president of a national education oriented nonprofit, Higher Education and Learning Professionals Consulting Inc.
Top three campaign
issues:
Investing in our children’s achievement: I support learning that has a purpose, encourages goal creation, motivates and gives children focus and opportunity. Integration of career pathways into curriculum and learning objectives. Connecting learning with career options. Innovation & centers of learning for STEM, the arts, and teaching
Ensure their mental, emotional and physical safety: I believe our school system can invest in broader mental health care programs and use “return to learn” and annual budget funding to increase mental health awareness, resources, information and support for all students and educators from K-12.
Increase accountability to educators and students: I want financing of public education in Spotsylvania to make sense. I am not a politician. I am a parent and a business owner who makes money by making other people’s money make sense. I will advocate for Spotsylvania school’s fair share of county revenue as a commitment from the Board of Supervisors. I support investing in areas that offer the greatest return and benefits our schools.
