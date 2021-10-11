Candidate profile: Pamela Yeung

Transportation. Too many cars on the roads leads to gridlock. We need self-sufficient communities within the county where people can work, shop and enjoy recreation near home, minimizing automobile travel. Stafford County needs a comprehensive bus service to transport residents to the VRE, VDOT commuter lots, offices and retail locations. This bus service could also supplement student transportation. Regionally, we must advocate for the extension of Metro rail. Alternate routes for cars, improvements to current roads and strategically-placed new ones must all be part of transportation planning.

Education. The Board of Supervisors needs to work cooperatively with the public school system, respecting their autonomy, the expertise of professional educators and the substantial investment of tax dollars required to provide a top-notch educational opportunity for our children. We need to attract and retain the best personnel and plan realistically for the land, financing and building of new schools to meet the needs of our growing and diverse population. We must work with higher education institutions to ensure that continuing education and workforce training is available close to home.