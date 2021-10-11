Candidate profile: Pamela Yeung

Pamela Yeung
Birthplace: Aruba
Date of birth: Jan. 25, 1959
Family: Single, four children, three grandchildren.
Background: Chief of staff at a large technology firm supporting public-sector clients. Master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in science and technology in cloud and cyber security. Pursuing a doctorate in leadership and change management. Stafford School Board since 2018; worked to purchase North Star Early Childhood Education Center and add Head Start program in Garrisonville District and spearhead completion of North Stafford High Schools’ library, art wing, and infrastructure restoration projects. Served on telecommunications committee, technology advisory, finance and budget and capital improvement projects advisory committees. Attends church regularly. Fluent in five languages.
Top 3 campaign issues:
Technology. Expand technology opportunities to help our families succeed in this digital age. Provide sufficient numbers of technology centers, with onsite technical support, where members of our community can access the internet. In addition, our technology companies should be encouraged to offer certificate programs to prepare our high school students and others to fill high tech jobs.
Transportation. Too many cars on the roads leads to gridlock. We need self-sufficient communities within the county where people can work, shop and enjoy recreation near home, minimizing automobile travel. Stafford County needs a comprehensive bus service to transport residents to the VRE, VDOT commuter lots, offices and retail locations. This bus service could also supplement student transportation. Regionally, we must advocate for the extension of Metro rail. Alternate routes for cars, improvements to current roads and strategically-placed new ones must all be part of transportation planning.
Education. The Board of Supervisors needs to work cooperatively with the public school system, respecting their autonomy, the expertise of professional educators and the substantial investment of tax dollars required to provide a top-notch educational opportunity for our children. We need to attract and retain the best personnel and plan realistically for the land, financing and building of new schools to meet the needs of our growing and diverse population. We must work with higher education institutions to ensure that continuing education and workforce training is available close to home.
Campaign website: yeungforstafford.com