Candidate profile: Paul Milde

Taxes and spending: Stafford residents are already taxed enough. Stafford doesn’t need higher taxes, it needs to do a better job managing local government. During my tenure on the board, we cut taxes, repealed the job-killing BPOL tax, effectively eliminated the boat tax, and equalized the property tax to stop assessment creep, all while achieving AAA-bond ratings. I will insist county government live within its means and that our property tax rate is equalized to stop higher tax bills caused by rising assessments. I’ll fight for the same sound fiscal policies that brought us AAA-bond ratings.