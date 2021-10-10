Candidate profile: Paul Milde

Paul Milde
Name: Paul Milde
Birthplace: Arlington
Date of birth: Oct. 16, 1967
Family: Married, three children.
Background: Founder and president of CIP Finishes, a company I started over three decades ago that was awarded “Business of the Year” for 2020 by the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce. I served on the Stafford Board of Supervisors for 12 years, representing Aquia District and served as chairman in 2017. I have been a Rotarian for over 10 years and a member of the Aquia Harbour Lions Club for over 15 years. I am certified as a scuba and an enriched air nitrox diver and I am a licensed pilot. I attend Andrew Chapel Methodist Church.
Top three campaign issues:
Prioritizing transportation and limiting growth: As supervisor, I made improving transportation a top priority, working to obtain $1 billion in funding for long overdue projects to alleviate congestion and champion improvements to Courthouse Road. We must resolve road safety problems like the flooding on the Brooke Road s-curves. Gridlock is exacerbated by approving projects that our local infrastructure, specifically roads and schools, may not be prepared to handle. I will vote against increasing overall residential density until we have our traffic problems under control.
Taxes and spending: Stafford residents are already taxed enough. Stafford doesn’t need higher taxes, it needs to do a better job managing local government. During my tenure on the board, we cut taxes, repealed the job-killing BPOL tax, effectively eliminated the boat tax, and equalized the property tax to stop assessment creep, all while achieving AAA-bond ratings. I will insist county government live within its means and that our property tax rate is equalized to stop higher tax bills caused by rising assessments. I’ll fight for the same sound fiscal policies that brought us AAA-bond ratings.
Education: As supervisor, I worked with the School Board to renovate Stafford, Falmouth, and Grafton Elementary Schools, build Conway Elementary School and rebuild Anne E. Moncure Elementary at a safer location. Also during my tenure on the board, Stafford County Public Schools was the largest school system in Virginia with every school fully accredited.
