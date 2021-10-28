Candidate profile: Rachel Levy

Background: Daughter of two civil rights attorneys and longtime member of the Hanover Democratic Committee, leader of the group Together Hanover, and a member of the Hanover NAACP. Jury commissioner for the Ashland District of Hanover. Ph.D. in education. Recognized as one of six Vox Populi (“people not afraid to speak up, and act out, for local causes they believe in”) by Richmond Magazine in 2015. Leader in recent movement to change Confederate-named schools and mascots in Hanover. Leader of Friends of Hanover Schools, local PTA unit leader, served on Gov.-elect Ralph Northam’s PK–12 policy council and president of the Caroline Education Association president. Active in synagogue, where she has taught Religious School, served on Education Committee and currently serves on Board of Directors.