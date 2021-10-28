Candidate profile: Rachel Levy

Rachel Levy
Name: Rachel Levy
Birthplace: Washington, D.C.
Age: 48
Family: Husband and three children
Background: Daughter of two civil rights attorneys and longtime member of the Hanover Democratic Committee, leader of the group Together Hanover, and a member of the Hanover NAACP. Jury commissioner for the Ashland District of Hanover. Ph.D. in education. Recognized as one of six Vox Populi (“people not afraid to speak up, and act out, for local causes they believe in”) by Richmond Magazine in 2015. Leader in recent movement to change Confederate-named schools and mascots in Hanover. Leader of Friends of Hanover Schools, local PTA unit leader, served on Gov.-elect Ralph Northam’s PK–12 policy council and president of the Caroline Education Association president. Active in synagogue, where she has taught Religious School, served on Education Committee and currently serves on Board of Directors.
Top three campaign
issues:
Voters across the board in the 55th, and especially in the rural areas, are disappointed with the lack of progress on broadband access. I operate under the premise that high-speed internet should be treated as a public utility, just like running water and electricity. Pandemic or no pandemic, access to high-speed internet is vital to the teaching and learning process, to sustaining small businesses and economic development, to supporting residents who telecommute, and to access to virtual health care options.
Over-development and encroachment on rural communities and mitigation from the impact of climate change. I plan to focus on protecting historic and vulnerable rural communities such as Brown Grove in the 55th District. I support facilitating more housing options in already developed areas including repurposing unoccupied malls and strip malls. I will explore different possibilities for establishing protective trusts for rural land. I also support expanding public transportation options such as rail, buses, and vans, and expanding infrastructure that supports walking and biking. And I will find ways to connect rural landowners with innovative ways of living off of their land such as production of bio-friendly products.
In majority rural communities, public democratic institutions like our public schools are popular and shared spaces. Everyone’s got a stake in them. Across the board in the 55th, I see the need for more state funding and resources for public services: public schools, public safety, the courts and legal services, social services, health care services, transportation, and parks and recreation.
Campaign website:
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436