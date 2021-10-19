Candidate profile: Rene Alfonzo Rodriguez

Background: Studying Design Thinking through Radford University’s MFA program. MBA from Columbia Southern University; completed graduate work in International Finance from Harvard University while stationed at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts. Served as captain in the U.S. Air Force and deployed to Iraq, where he managed funding to train and equip security forces. As a result of deployment, received a medical discharge in 2011 and now consults with the Department of Defense on acquisitions, financial and program management. Defense Financial Manager certification from the American Society of Military Comptrollers, operations chair of the Professional Development Institute. Past program chair for both the Fredericksburg-Este Association and the Fredericksburg Nepal Exchange, two sister-city associations. Founding investor and member/owner of the Fredericksburg Food Cooperative. Chairman of Fredericksburg Electoral Board for six years. Currently chair of the Planning Commission and serves on Parking Advisory Committee.