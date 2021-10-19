Candidate profile: Rene Alfonzo Rodriguez

Name: Rene Alfonzo Rodriguez
Birthplace: Adrian, Mich.
Date of birth: Aug. 14, 1981
Family: Married to Jarrett Rodriguez, 3 feline boys
Background: Studying Design Thinking through Radford University’s MFA program. MBA from Columbia Southern University; completed graduate work in International Finance from Harvard University while stationed at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts. Served as captain in the U.S. Air Force and deployed to Iraq, where he managed funding to train and equip security forces. As a result of deployment, received a medical discharge in 2011 and now consults with the Department of Defense on acquisitions, financial and program management. Defense Financial Manager certification from the American Society of Military Comptrollers, operations chair of the Professional Development Institute. Past program chair for both the Fredericksburg-Este Association and the Fredericksburg Nepal Exchange, two sister-city associations. Founding investor and member/owner of the Fredericksburg Food Cooperative. Chairman of Fredericksburg Electoral Board for six years. Currently chair of the Planning Commission and serves on Parking Advisory Committee.
Top three campaign issues:
Direct Investment in Ward 3: I will advocate for funding to address the roads and infrastructure issues in Ward 3. I will commit to answering calls and emails from residents and attend meetings that directly affect Ward 3.
Overall economic development to the city: I will explore opportunities for economic development that will lead to projects that bring new revenue to the city. I will also consider the draw that those projects will have on our city services to efficiently plan and mitigate those increased costs. I will fight for greater transparency and work to restore our credit with those we do business with, and ensure we follow through on our promises.
Education planning for school resources and infrastructure needs: The schools and the teachers do not have the resources they need to properly educate our children. I will work to increase direct funding to lift teachers’ pay to be in line with the neighboring localities and get more funding for paraprofessionals to help our struggling kids in the school and the resources for those with special needs.
Campaign website: FXBG2021.com