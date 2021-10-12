Candidate profile: Sandy Cole

Name: Sandy Cole
Birthplace: Landstuhl, Germany
Date of birth: Sept. 8, 1965
Family: Single, one son
Background: Master’s degree in operations management. Attends Union Belle Baptist Church, founded by great-grandmother. Previously worked for the federal government and will return to federal employment in November.
Top three campaign issues:
Transportation: The Falmouth area has a congestion problem mainly in the summer and on weekends. We have to come up with a solution to address the congestion as well motorists coming through our secondary roads like the are still on the highway.
Public Safety: We must measure growth in the county to ensure proper funding for our first responders. Competitive pay and the necessary staffing and tools to do their jobs effectively.
Education: Our schools are overcrowded. The teacher-to-student ratio is higher than the state average. If we want to attract experienced teachers and keep them, we much increase teacher pay. The education of our youth should be a top priority.
Campaign website: sandy4stafford.com