Candidate profile: Sandy Cole

Name: Sandy Cole

Birthplace: Landstuhl, Germany

Date of birth: Sept. 8, 1965

Family: Single, one son

Background: Master’s degree in operations management. Attends Union Belle Baptist Church, founded by great-grandmother. Previously worked for the federal government and will return to federal employment in November.

Top three campaign issues:

Transportation: The Falmouth area has a congestion problem mainly in the summer and on weekends. We have to come up with a solution to address the congestion as well motorists coming through our secondary roads like the are still on the highway.

Public Safety: We must measure growth in the county to ensure proper funding for our first responders. Competitive pay and the necessary staffing and tools to do their jobs effectively.

Education: Our schools are overcrowded. The teacher-to-student ratio is higher than the state average. If we want to attract experienced teachers and keep them, we much increase teacher pay. The education of our youth should be a top priority.