Candidate profile: Sarah Chase
Name: Sarah Breedin Chase

Birthplace: West Chester, Pa.

Age: 59

Family: Husband, Ben Chase, three children: Elizabeth, Katherine, Isaac.

Background: Grew up in the Washington, D.C., area, and spent summers in the Fredericksburg area. Bachelor’s from Georgetown University, Ph.D. in cognitive neuropsychology from Rice University, postdoctoral fellowship in cognitive neuroscience at Temple University Medical School. Assistant professor at UNC Charlotte. Visiting professorships at UMW and St. Mary’s College of Maryland while raising three children. Active volunteer for Stafford County Public Schools for 15 years.

Top three campaign issues:

My main goal is to improve student achievement and engagement. To achieve this goal, I believe we must keep our schools open for in-person learning. We need to keep excellent teachers in Stafford County. And we need to grow our facilities to keep pace with our increasing population while maintaining our current school infrastructure.

Campaign website: sarahforschoolboard.com

