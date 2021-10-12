Candidate profile: Scott Hirons

Name: Scott Hirons
Birthplace: Portsmouth
Date of birth: Nov. 17, 1971
Family: Wife, Heather; Children, Christopher, Connor and Max
Background: Government contractor, program manager; bachelor’s, public administration, George Mason University, MBA University of Maryland. Stafford Planning Commission, 2010-13; Stafford School Board, 2014-17; parent volunteer, Stafford High Parent Teacher Student Organization; coach, Stafford Baseball League; member, Summit Presbyterian Church.
Top three campaign issues:
Budget Transparency: I’m running as a write-in because of frustration I, and a lot of community members, have with the current School Board and recent actions. The current School Board has dimmed the light on transparency. In the incumbent’s first year on the board she supported a communications policy that limited board members communication with school staff and the public. When I was on the board, I communicated often with the people of the Falmouth District and ensured they were informed and they had my ear on issues the School Board was working on. I led efforts to review budget transfers to ensure the budget was transparent. She has eliminated the practice of reviewing budget transfers both in the Finance and Budget committee and before the full School Board.
Setting priorities: The board has gotten away from strategic planning and setting priorities to build the annual budget upon. The Board of Supervisors is frustrated because they do not understand the priorities of the School Board. I want to return the School Board to working strategically, adopt a new Strategic Plan and again set priorities to build budgets and communicate to the Board of Supervisors on the future of the school division.
Return to Normal: As the county, the state and the nation emerge from the pandemic, we must plan for the future. We have to return to normal and we need to ensure our schools and students are prepared. We need to have our budget focused on getting students back to school on normal schedules. We need to ensure transportation is funded to make sure we can get the students to school on time. We need to make sure our plans for class sizes keep class sizes small and reverse the trend we are on of growing class sizes.
Campaign website: scotthirons.com