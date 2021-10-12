Candidate profile: Scott Hirons

Budget Transparency: I’m running as a write-in because of frustration I, and a lot of community members, have with the current School Board and recent actions. The current School Board has dimmed the light on transparency. In the incumbent’s first year on the board she supported a communications policy that limited board members communication with school staff and the public. When I was on the board, I communicated often with the people of the Falmouth District and ensured they were informed and they had my ear on issues the School Board was working on. I led efforts to review budget transfers to ensure the budget was transparent. She has eliminated the practice of reviewing budget transfers both in the Finance and Budget committee and before the full School Board.