Candidate profile: Tara Durant

Public Safety. Public safety is a critical issue in our community and a key component of my campaign for delegate. Virginians deserve to be safe from violence and unrest in the streets. This issue is personal to me. Last summer, my 12-year-old daughter and I were driving through downtown Fredericksburg when we were surrounded by protestors. When I called 911, the dispatcher told me the City Council would not allow the police to come help us, even after they began to jump onto my car. I am a strong supporter of the law enforcement community, and I will refuse to allow politicians and bureaucrats to tie their hands. One-party Democratic control in Richmond has encouraged dangerous rhetoric, and the Defund the Police movement has put innocent Virginians in harm’s way. Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur has endorsed my campaign because he knows that I will be a champion of law enforcement and ensure they have the resources they need to keep our families safe.