Candidate profile: Tara Durant

Tara Durant
Name: Tara Durant
Birthplace: Des Moines, Iowa
Date of birth: Oct. 26, 1972
Family: Married, three children
Background: Educator, Holy Cross Academy, Stafford, from 2017 to 2021. Currently serving as a librarian at the academy. Previously served as an account executive and a fundraising executive for United Way, Linn County, Iowa.
Top three campaign issues:
Education. As a teacher, I have seen firsthand how the loss of two full academic years has affected students. Investing in education is the most important investment the Commonwealth of Virginia can make. As delegate, I will be a tireless advocate for programs that address learning loss and promote a rigorous curriculum that brings out the best in every child. Education is not a partisan issue. I will always listen to parents and students and put the needs of Virginia families first.
Jobs and Economy. As Virginia continues to move forward from the pandemic, rebuilding our economy and revitalizing small businesses will be front and center of our legislative agenda. It was our local shops, family-owned restaurants and small businesses that were hit the hardest by COVID-19 and the series of devastating shutdowns and mandates. The road to recovery will not be easy, nor will our solutions be found solely through government action. However, priorities matter and as your delegate in Richmond, supporting small businesses and revitalizing Virginia’s economy with pro-growth policies will be a top priority.
Public Safety. Public safety is a critical issue in our community and a key component of my campaign for delegate. Virginians deserve to be safe from violence and unrest in the streets. This issue is personal to me. Last summer, my 12-year-old daughter and I were driving through downtown Fredericksburg when we were surrounded by protestors. When I called 911, the dispatcher told me the City Council would not allow the police to come help us, even after they began to jump onto my car. I am a strong supporter of the law enforcement community, and I will refuse to allow politicians and bureaucrats to tie their hands. One-party Democratic control in Richmond has encouraged dangerous rhetoric, and the Defund the Police movement has put innocent Virginians in harm’s way. Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur has endorsed my campaign because he knows that I will be a champion of law enforcement and ensure they have the resources they need to keep our families safe.
Campaign website: TaraDurant.com