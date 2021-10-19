Candidate profile: Tim Duffy

Name: Tim Duffy

Birthplace: Arlington

Date of birth: Nov. 15, 1962

Family: Wife, Karen; children, Caitlin and Ian; one grandchild

Background: Principal, James Monroe High School; Bachelor’s, Mary Washington College, master’s and Ph.D., University of Virginia; City Council, Ward 3, July 2014 to the present. Member/chair of numerous boards and commissions in the region: Fredericksburg Regional Alliance, Area Office on Youth, Parks & Recreation Commission, Parking Advisory Committee, Town and Gown Committee, Historic Preservation Working Group, NAACP, Presbyterian Church.

Top three campaign issues:

1. Diversified Economic Development: We must continue to pursue innovative ways to attract a wide range of commercial investment in the city beyond traditional forms of retail and fast-food restaurants that are found along the I-95 corridor. We need to capitalize on our anchor institutions in medicine, education and tourism to build a more diverse and reliable revenue stream into the future.