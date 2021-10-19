Candidate profile: Tim Duffy

Name: Tim Duffy
Birthplace: Arlington
Date of birth: Nov. 15, 1962
Family: Wife, Karen; children, Caitlin and Ian; one grandchild
Background: Principal, James Monroe High School; Bachelor’s, Mary Washington College, master’s and Ph.D., University of Virginia; City Council, Ward 3, July 2014 to the present. Member/chair of numerous boards and commissions in the region: Fredericksburg Regional Alliance, Area Office on Youth, Parks & Recreation Commission, Parking Advisory Committee, Town and Gown Committee, Historic Preservation Working Group, NAACP, Presbyterian Church.
Top three campaign issues:
1. Diversified Economic Development: We must continue to pursue innovative ways to attract a wide range of commercial investment in the city beyond traditional forms of retail and fast-food restaurants that are found along the I-95 corridor. We need to capitalize on our anchor institutions in medicine, education and tourism to build a more diverse and reliable revenue stream into the future.
2. Smart Growth: As Fredericksburg continues to grow through infill and redevelopment, we need must insist that our historic assets, livable neighborhoods and natural resources are protected and enhanced by this development. Sometimes this requires private/public partnerships to make a project the right one for the city. Sometimes this requires Council to reject projects that don’t fit our vision for the city.
3. Education: The long-term success of our community depends on continued and wise investments in education at all levels, from access to quality pre-school, to expansion of career and technical education. We need to work with our regional partners—the University of Mary Washington and Germanna Community College—to prepare our youth and adults for access to the high paying jobs of the new economy.
Campaign website: timduffy.org