Candidate profile: Todd Rump

Name: Todd A. Rump
Birthplace: Newark, Del.
Age: 37
Family: Wife, Sarah
Background: Former U.S. Army Veteran, currently work as an analyst for the Department of Defense. Bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware; master’s in intelligence studies from American Military University; pending master’s in social work from Virginia Commonwealth University. Spotsylvania Department of Social Services Advisory Board (chairman), Spotsylvania Lions Club (vice president), Mental Health America of Fredericksburg Senior Visitors Program, Rappahannock CASA, Lee Hill Community Association Board of Director 2016-19 (served as president and treasurer), Germanna Community College Great Expectations Mentoring Program, FAMPO CTAG member, 2015-17.
Top three campaign issues:
Planning for growth: Over 12,000 homes have been approved for development and the county lacks adequate planning. I will pursue adding more substance to the current strategic plan so that we can be better prepared to ensure that the level of government services the community expects are maintained.
Invest in infrastructure: As we grow as a community, we must dedicate the necessary resources to ensure that each county department can maintain their existing facilities and allow for expansion to meet their growing obligations to the community.
Promote equitable disbursement of resources: Our financial resources will always be constrained. We must expend those resources efficiently and equitably across all county departments to ensure the level of government services Spotsylvanians expect are maintained.
Campaign website: toddrump.com