Candidate profile: Wanda Blackwell

1. Fully fund the schools: The School Board needs to develop a stronger relationship with the county’s Board of Supervisors. The school district’s budget must be fully funded. We must work together toward aligning our vision with one another so there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that we value students and teachers. Showing value means we are actually investing dollars in people, infrastructure and technology without undue haste and red tape.

2. Address learning loss caused by the pandemic: The pandemic revealed the need for the education system to look beyond the here and now. As a whole, there has been a significant learning loss with students during the 2020-2021 school year. We need to not only determine the level of learning deficit among students and how to address these deficits, we also need to develop, solidify and consistently reevaluate plans for any future catastrophes that may arise. Included in these plans will be the pros and cons of long-term virtual learning.