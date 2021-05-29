Cantaloupe
Source: UVA volleyball players secretly recorded their coaches prior to their firing and the season's cancellation
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
