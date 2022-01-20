Caroline sets Feb. 8 public hearing on county redistricting

“Anything over this amount will be problematic for the county in the adoption of ordinances,” Finchum told supervisors.

Finchum recommended that the board make minimum changes to the districts to avoid disrupting polling places and representation on the board.

The Bowling Green (4,729) and Reedy Church (4,757) districts fall below the minimum population totals and will require moving people into these districts to reach the minimum requirements.

The Madison District falls well above the maximum requirements at 6,002, and will need to be reduced by at least 597 people to balance the districts. Finchum is recommending moving 854 people to prepare for the next decade of growth in the Madison District.

A population shift from the Madison District to the Port Royal District could require creating a new polling precinct on Ladysmith Road at Wright’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Currently, the county has nine precincts within the districts for the Board of Supervisors and the School Board. A new district, Western Caroline, was created in 2011, along with four new voting precincts.