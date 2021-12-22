Case drop may show South Africa's omicron peak has passed

 Skip to main content
By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

JOHANNESBURG—South Africa’s noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country’s dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say.

Daily virus case counts are notoriously unreliable, as they can be affected by uneven testing, reporting delays and other fluctuations. But they are offering one tantalizing hint—far from conclusive yet—that omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike.

South Africa has been at the forefront of the omicron wave and the world is watching for any signs of how it may play out there to try to understand what may be in store.

After hitting a high of nearly 27,000 new cases nationwide on Thursday, the numbers dropped to about 15,424 on Tuesday. In Gauteng province—South Africa’s most populous with 16 million people, including the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria—the decrease started earlier and has continued.

Gauteng province saw its numbers start sharply rising in mid-November. Scientists doing genetic sequencing quickly identified the new, highly mutated omicron variant that was announced to the world on Nov. 25.

But then cases in Gauteng started falling. After reaching 16,000 new infections on Dec. 12, Gauteng province’s numbers have steadily dropped, to just over 3,300 cases Tuesday.

“It’s significant. It’s very significant,” Dr. Fareed Abdullah said of the decrease.

