Jeremiah Johnson (1972)
TCM, 10 p.m.
If all you've seen of Robert Redford's 1972 film Jeremiah Johnson is the ubiquitous "bearded guy nodding approvingly" clip from the movie that has been used as a popular internet reaction meme for about a decade, here's your chance to check out the full, compelling source material. In director Sydney Pollack's film — the first Western to ever be accepted into the Cannes Film Festival, where it was in competition for the highest prize, the Palme d'Or — Redford plays the title character, a veteran of the Mexican-American War who becomes an isolated mountain man enduring cruel winters alone in the Rockies, supporting himself as a trapper while engaged in personal war with the Crow warriors responsible for the deaths of his common-law wife and adopted son. Based partly on the life of mountain man John Jeremiah Johnson, the film features terrific location filming shot in many areas across Utah.