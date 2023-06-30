Summer is officially here, and if you can't physically head to the beach or a tropical island for some fun in the sun, check out the next-best thing — this morning and afternoon's lineup of beach-themed films on Turner Classic Movies. The cinematic beach party features 1950's Pagan Love Song (pictured), a musical led by Esther Williams and Howard Keel;On an Island With You(1948), another Williams-led musical, also starring Peter Lawford, Ricardo Montalban and Cyd Charisse;Girl Happy(1965), the Elvis Presley musical comedy co-starring Shelley Fabares;You're Only Young Once(1937), the second entry in the Andy Hardy series of comedies starring Mickey Rooney as young Andy;Catalina Caper(1967), a comedy/mystery led by Tommy Kirk;Where the Boys Are(1960), the infl uential teen comedy starring Connie Francis, Dolores Hart, Paula Prentiss, George Hamilton and Yvette Mimieux; and Palm Springs Weekend(1963), a comedy starring Troy Donahue and Connie Stevens.