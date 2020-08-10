Celebrating 50 years of Historic Candlelight Tours in Fredericksburg

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Despite the pandemic, members of a local nonprofit have found a way to continue a popular event that’s been a holiday mainstay in Fredericksburg for half a century.
When the coronavirus outbreak first struck, members of the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. thought this year’s 50th annual Candlelight Tour would need to be postponed.
Every second week in December, guests tour the inside of historic downtown homes decorated for the holidays. This year, the idea of homeowners opening their doors to 1,500 or more people did not seem realistic. So the HFFI decided to host the Candlelight Tour, but in a modified format, according to a news release from the organization.
HFFI will create an audio tour, featuring specific houses and neighborhoods, that people can access using their mobile phones. Guests can then walk or drive the tour at a time convenient for them—anytime during the month of December—although the official dates will remain Dec. 12–13. The tour will include the exterior of homes decorated for the holidays, with old photos and a narrated history on the mobile application.
Last week, HFFI sent 373 letters to Fredericksburg property owners asking them to participate. Participants are being asked to decorate the outside of their home to help create a festive environment. The organization hopes to receive responses within a couple weeks so members can pull together old photographs and narrated summaries. Properties that have been on the Candlelight Tour before, or have HFFI research or plaques, are the recipients of these letters, the release stated.
“Our goal is to sign up at least 50 houses to celebrate 50 years of tours. Pulling this event together has always been a community effort, so we are hopeful for a big response,” Sandra Erickson, director of operations for HFFI, said in the release.
Every participating house will be a dot on the map, so people know what properties are decorated. Certain homes, in neighborhoods to be determined, will include the narrated history for a proper tour. Although tours will not be conducted inside of homes this year, there are plenty of stories to share about our town and architecture, HFFI said. Guests will pay a fee to access the tour content.
HFFI hopes to offer outdoor holiday entertainment, cookies and cider, and vendors on the official tour weekend, but this will be determined closer to the time of the tour, the release stated.
Nearly 1,000 people joined the first tour hosted by the Junior Board of Historic Fredericksburg Inc. in 1971. It took place on lower Caroline Street. The tour rotates to different neighborhoods in town. Throughout the 1980s and into the 1990s, the event continued to grow and eventually came to include a black-tie gala, later to become the Saturday night cocktail party. It is HFFI’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
For more information about the event or the organization, visit hffi.org.