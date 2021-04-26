Cheese
Im a pretty little lady looking for my forever home. I definitely can't wait to cuddle and spend time with... View on PetFinder
A 911 call released Friday by authorities indicates the Spotsylvania deputy who shot a 32-year-old county resident multiple times early Wednes…
Complications from the virus claimed Ashley Totten and her unborn child.
Andrew J. Haefele, 37, and Donald Ray Compton Jr., 35, both of Spotsylvania, and Charles E. McKinney, 35, of Maurertown, all received three years to serve in connection with a June 18 videotaped incident.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY — The family of a Black man shot by a Virginia sheriff's deputy this week says he's in intensive care with 10 bullet wounds, and they have no idea why.
A Spotsylvania man was hospitalized after being shot by a county deputy early Wednesday, authorities said.
Vienna motorist dies after driving north on southbound side, killing Culpeper driver and hurting four passengers, including two children, in bad wreck near Brandy Station Battlefield.
An armed robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing an employee at a Spotsylvania County convenience store early Wednes…
A Stafford County man is facing a felony charge after allegedly firing a shot during a disturbance Tuesday night in a North Stafford subdivisi…
Brian Jasper of Fuquay–Varina, N.C., recently bought a winning $1 million ticket for the Virginia Lottery game Commonwealth, which means two more remain unclaimed.
Some Virginia and Fredericksburg-area officials react to news of the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in…