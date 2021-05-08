Balancing Act: ‘I gave birth to her. And she’s going to keep me alive.’ Oncology nurse receives COVID-19 vaccine from her nurse daughter

Griesmaier was in awe, she said, of her daughter’s calm, and her lightning-fast mastery of COVID-19 protocols and personal protective equipment needs and severe respiratory illnesses.

“I’ve been a nurse for a very long time,” Griesmaier said. (Forty years, to be exact.) “I just kept thinking, ‘How does she know all of this? How is she doing all of this?’ ”

Working at the same hospital was a tremendous relief, Griesmaier said.

“Not only because I had such confidence in her,” she said. “But because I still felt like I could make sure she’s OK.”

Murphy was supposed to get married on May 30. She and her mom had been planning the big wedding for more than a year.

“At the beginning it was like, ‘It’s going to be fine by May,’ ” Murphy said. “And then the realization of it all finally hit us. So that emotional side of canceling your wedding, my mom was there for all of it.”

And then, as the year like no other drew to a close, a vaccine arrived.

And Griesmaier was scheduled to receive it on the day her daughter was scheduled to administer it.