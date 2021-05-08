Minnesota nurse looks back on a long career with humor

“Textbooks are putzy; this project was a lot more fun,” she said from her home in Plymouth.

At a time when appreciation for nurses—and the need to laugh—are both justifiably sky-high, Rosdahl’s tales prompt chuckles while offering a firsthand glimpse from health care’s front lines.

There are plenty of awful memories, like an auto mechanic’s blowtorch explosion that left him horribly burned. Or the autopsy she witnessed that revealed a young woman hadn’t been pregnant, but thought she was—dying from drinking too much quinine to induce an abortion in the 1950s before the procedure was legalized.

Her humorous memories offset the heavy stuff. As a school nurse in the northern Minnesota town of Waubun, population about 400, she asked students to fill out index cards with their birth dates, parents’ contact information, allergies and other basic information. In the small box labeled “Sex,” where students were supposed to put “male” or “female,” one girl jotted down: “Once in Waubun.”

Writes Rosdahl: “It was a good thing it was only once, because that space on the card was very small.”

Years later, admitting a woman to the hospital, Rosdahl ran through routine questions about last bowel movements and menstrual periods.