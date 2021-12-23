Chief Justice of Va. Supreme Court says he's retiring Feb. 1, days after announcing he's stepping down as top justice

RICHMOND—Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons on Wednesday advised Gov. Ralph Northam and Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, along with top legislative leaders in the General Assembly, that he plans to retire Feb. 1 from the Virginia Supreme Court, just two days after the court announced he’ll step down as chief justice at year’s end.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the judiciary and the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia for more than 25 years,” Lemons, 72, said in a letter dated Wednesday and copied to Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears and the outgoing and incoming Speakers of the House of Delegates, among others.

First elected to the court in 2000, Lemons has not stated publicly why he is retiring, but he will reach the mandatory retirement age for state judges and justices when he turns 73 on Feb. 22. But he could serve for 11 more months after turning 73, according to state law, which says any judge or justice who turns 73 “shall be retired 20 days after the convening of the next regular session of the General Assembly.”