Three people were killed in a head-on collision Sunday evening in Stafford County, police said.
While many regional events and ceremonies commemorated Memorial Day this weekend, one local veteran who spent all of World War II in a dangero…
A King George County man was arrested Monday following a pursuit through southern Stafford County during which speeds reached 116 mph, police said.
Spotsylvania investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the hit-and-run driver who killed a 32-year-old Burke man late Tuesday…
A man whose elaborate scheme to spy on women ended when he fell through the ceiling of a Stafford County locker room last year was ordered Thu…
The family of a woman who died by suicide in the back of a police cruiser during a mental health episode in 2020 has filed a $20 million lawsu…
When a kennel in Fredericksburg attempted to relocate in the city, a contradiction was discovered in the city code that blocked the move.
A Stafford woman accused of setting up her fiancé to be badly beaten and robbed of a large amount of money earlier this month in Spotsylvania …
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
