City traffic stop leads to drug bust and Maryland murder suspect, police say

A man who was indicted on a murder charge earlier this month in Maryland was apprehended early Sunday in a Fredericksburg motel room.

Daran M. Horton, 22, of Baltimore, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail pending extradition to Maryland.

According to court records and a news release from the Maryland Attorney General’s office, Horton and two other young men were indicted on charges that include first-degree murder, arson and various weapons offenses.

The charges stem from the January 2020 slayings of two brothers in Baltimore. Authorities said the slayings were the result of a botched marijuana deal.

Fredericksburg police went to the Super 8 motel near the Spotsylvania Towne Centre early Sunday following a traffic stop about 11 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mall Court and State Route 3. A 38-year-old Stafford County woman was stopped after running a red light.

Morris said that during the traffic stop, Nicole White was caught with illegal drugs and paraphernalia. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of illegal drugs.

Following the encounter with White, police went to the motel at 3002 Mall Court to serve warrants on Horton and another wanted man. Morris said several illegal substances were in plain sight, including suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and capsules containing white powder.

Derek A. Toles, 35, of Locust Grove, was taken into custody on two drug-related charges and a probation violation charge in Stafford. He is also being held without bond in the regional jail.

Morris said additional charges are pending against Horton and Morris, contingent on lab results.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Baltimore had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Horton’s arrest.

