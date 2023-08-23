Clarence Almond, 79, of Louisa, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Clarence had been retired for 15 years after working more than 45 years as a salesman and supervisor for Coca-Cola Bottling Company and J.F. Fick, Inc. He was a hard-working man and dedicated employee. Clarence enjoyed hunting and raising livestock (cattle and goats) on their property in Louisa. He loved his family and spending time with them as often as possible. Most family gatherings involved food, which Clarence also loved.

God welcomed C.A. home with open arms; Heaven will never be the same. He will be missed by many, but especially by those who called him Husband, Dad, Granddaddy, Pop C, Uncle, and friend.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Estelle Almond; two sons, James Almond (Wanda) and Clarence Almond, Jr. (Tracee); two daughters, Sheila Morris (Jeff) and Chrissy Fifer (Jason); five grandchildren, Lindsey Morris Simmers (Devin), Hunter Morris, Allison Almond, Taylor Fifer, and Jacob Fifer; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Willie, and Masyn Simmers; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Wells Almond; mother Elizabeth Myrl Coppage Almond; and ten siblings, Russell, Doris, Rosa Lee, Opal, Walter, William, Elsie, Sarah, Mary Jane, and Junior.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, at the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rick Ritchie and Mr. Charles "Bootsie" Bullock officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

