College football: '20 loss to Virginia Tech helped Brennan Armstrong in 2022

The Cavaliers got a 39-yard touchdown run and a 67-yard touchdown run from former quarterback Bryce Perkins, who also threw a pass for a score to wide receiver Billy Kemp IV in their 39–30 breakthrough triumph in 2019.

“The significance can go a lot of different ways,” Mendenhall said, “but it first starts with it’s the Coastal Division and where you finish in the Coastal certainly matters. Winning in the Coastal certainly matters, and the conference is regional and so just like we want to be good at home, you kind of expand from there.

“The next step, and we’ve played really well at home in my time here at U.Va., right, and you want to expand that to the next circle out, which would be the state, and then the next circle out, which would be the Coastal and then you want to expand that to the next circle out, which is the ACC and that’s how programs are built, sustained and moved forward. I like to look at it in a broad lens and I think that’s where the relevance is.”

For Mendenhall’s squad to walk away victorious again, it’ll need Armstrong to keep building on the stellar campaign he’s put together.