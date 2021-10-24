College football: Armstrong, UVA top Georgia Tech for fourth straight win

The Yellow Jackets came out firing, needing just five plays and 1:40 to drive 75 yards after the opening kickoff. Sims hit McGowan from 36 yards for the touchdown. After a Virginia punt, they went 79 yards in 12 plays and Dontae Smith scored from the 3 two plays after Blount’s interception was nullified.

Armstrong’s pass to Kemp got the Cavaliers on the board, and they scored on eight of 10 possessions after a three-and-out with their first series. One of the drives that came up empty was on a Hail Mary pass to end the first half.

The victory kept alive the Cavaliers’ hopes of winning the Coastal Division, though they will need help since No. 23 Pittsburgh is unbeaten in league play. The Cavaliers will travel to Pittsburgh in their penultimate game on Nov. 20.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets ran effectively, gaining 270 yards, but had to rely more on their passing game as the Cavaliers pulled away. Jeff Sims’ longest completion was the 36-yarder to McGowan on their first drive until he hit Norris for a 37-yard score with just 1:16 remaining. He piled up yardage late against a prevent defense, finishing 27 for 44 with the one interception.