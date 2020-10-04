College football: Despite missed opportunities, UVa shows progress in loss to Clemson

Time after time, Virginia put itself in position to make a play and give the ball back to its offense. Too many times, the Cavaliers failed to capitalize.

“It’s not a great feeling,” safety Joey Blount said of allowing third-and-long conversions. “That is something we need to work on to compete in this league. Quarterbacks are going to make those throws.”

U.Va.’s secondary didn’t allow massive chunk plays at the same rate it did a season ago against the Tigers, but the inability to force stops on third downs ultimately doomed Virginia’s upset bid. Lawrence finished 328 passing yards and three touchdowns. He threw no interceptions, and U.Va. failed to create a single turnover after notching seven against Duke.

Finding the five or six plays the Cavaliers missed against Clemson comes somewhat easily when dissecting the game. Despite the obvious mishaps, Virginia deserves credit.

Defensively, getting Clemson into third-down situations isn’t easy. After only forcing nine third downs last year, the Cavaliers forced 15 third-down attempts this go around.

The offense moved the ball efficiently in stretches, tallying 418 total yards. Armstrong accounted for 359 of those yards, while also adding three passing touchdowns.