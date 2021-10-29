College football: Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech both facing must-win situations

“I think it speaks volumes about our kids’ resiliency and their belief in what we’re trying to get accomplished,” Fuente said. “And they keep coming back and battling their tails off.”

Georgia Tech went 3–9 in first season under Collins and went 3–7 in last year’s pandemic-shortened season. The Jackets are 9–20, 7–15 in the ACC since he was hired.

Georgia Tech allowed Virginia to gain 636 yards of offense, including 240 on the ground after the Cavaliers entered the game averaging 120.3 yards rushing. The Jackets are finding it hard to create turnovers as well. They had none against Virginia and have just one in the past three, this after getting eight takeaways in the first four games.

With winnable games against Virginia Tech, Miami and Boston College in its next three, Georgia Tech needs to beat each of them to have a realistic chance at making a bowl game. The Jackets close out the season at No. 11 Notre Dame and then host No. 1 Georgia.

“The biggest thing we talked about is just creating margin in the program,” Collins said. “When we first got here, there was a big margin, and now that margin is really small.”

Some other things to look for in Saturday’s game:

ON THE RISE