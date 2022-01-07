College football: notes

HOKIES ADD WELLS TO STABLE OF QUARTERBACKS
BLACKSBURG—Former Chancellor standout Jason Brown will have a battle on hand if he wants to become the new starting quarterback for the Hokies next fall.
On the same day the ex-Saint Francis and ex-South Carolina signal-caller announced his intentions to transfer to Virginia Tech, Marshall quarterback Grant Wells, who also entered the transfer portal this fall, tweeted out that he, too, was coming to Blacksburg.
Both quarterbacks tweeted out their decisions at 6 p.m. on the dot Thursday, and the identical timing wasn’t an accident.
New Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry gave Brown coordinated the dual announcements in keeping with his plan to add multiple quarterbacks going into the spring practice. The Hokies are losing Braxton Burmeister and Knox Kadum to the transfer portals.
Brown told the Roanoke Times Pry told him of Wells’ addition, and he had no issues with it.
“We ended up playing four quarterbacks,” Brown said of his time with the Gamecocks. “I know how important depth is at the quarterback position. It’s not like receiver where you have so many on the team. I know the quarterback spot is limited and there’s going to be a lot of competition in there.”
Wells was a two-year starter at Marshall where he put up 3,532 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last fall for a Thunder Herd passing offense that ranked No. 18 in the country (out of 130 FBS teams). He went 14–9 in 23 games as the team’s starter.
TRANsFER CENTEIO TO COMPETE FOR DUKES’ QB JOB
RICHMOND—James Madison on Thursday officially announced the addition of a new signal caller for 2022.
The Dukes have added Todd Centeio, a transfer from Colorado State. Centeio was the Rams’ starter this past season, finishing 229 of 380 for 2,958 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games. He also ran for 439 yards and two scores.
Centeio began his career at Temple. The 6–1, 225 pounder is a native of West Palm Beach, Fla.
JMU is losing quarterback Cole Johnson, who finished second in program history in career passing touchdowns (58) and career passing yards (6,511). Among the young returners are Billy Atkins, who appeared in four games this past fall.
TAR HEELS PART WITH DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—North Carolina’s defensive struggles are leading to changes on Mack Brown’s coaching staff.
In a statement, the school said Friday that defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and assistant Jovan Dewitt won’t return to the staff next season. That comes after the Tar Heels have allowed more points and yards per game in each of the three seasons since Brown’s return for his second stint at the school.
Bateman joined Brown in Chapel Hill after a five-year stint as defensive coordinator at Army. The Tar Heels (6–7) allowed 23.7 points and 373.2 yards per game in his first season in 2019, but those totals had grown to 32.1 points and 418.5 yards this season.
MORE PLAYERS ENTERING DRAFT
Justyn Ross, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior wide receiver for Clemson, announced Friday he will enter the NFL draft. He finishes his career with 158 catches for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Tigers.
Also enteing the draft is Daxton Hill, a junior defensive back for Michigan. He had two interceptions and tied for second in tackles (69) for the Wolverines this season.
’huskers getting longhorns’ qb
LINCOLN, Neb.—Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, who started 10 games and passed for 24 touchdowns in 2021, announced Friday that he will transfer to Nebraska.
KLEIN TO DIRECT OFFENSE FOR KANSAS STATE
Kansas State assistant Collin Klein, who had been serving as the interim offensive coordinator during the bowl season, was given the full-time job on Friday after an impressive performance by the Wildcats in the Texas Bowl.
The former Heisman Trophy finalist, who had worked primarily with quarterbacks, put together a game plan for LSU that resulted in a school bowl-record 442 yards of total offense in a 42–20 rout of the Tigers on Tuesday night.
Klein takes over for Courtney Messingham, who was fired after the Wildcats lost their regular-season finale at Texas. Klein led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title and a berth in the Fiesta Bowl in 2012.
