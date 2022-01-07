College football: notes

HOKIES ADD WELLS TO STABLE OF QUARTERBACKS

BLACKSBURG—Former Chancellor standout Jason Brown will have a battle on hand if he wants to become the new starting quarterback for the Hokies next fall.

On the same day the ex-Saint Francis and ex-South Carolina signal-caller announced his intentions to transfer to Virginia Tech, Marshall quarterback Grant Wells, who also entered the transfer portal this fall, tweeted out that he, too, was coming to Blacksburg.

Both quarterbacks tweeted out their decisions at 6 p.m. on the dot Thursday, and the identical timing wasn’t an accident.

New Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry gave Brown coordinated the dual announcements in keeping with his plan to add multiple quarterbacks going into the spring practice. The Hokies are losing Braxton Burmeister and Knox Kadum to the transfer portals.

Brown told the Roanoke Times Pry told him of Wells’ addition, and he had no issues with it.