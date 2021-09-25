College football: Richmond at Virginia Tech

Turner caught six passes for 102 yards for the Hokies, who amassed just 318 yards.

“It’s really us just beating ourselves,” Turner said. “It’s little things. Like one player will mess up a play and that messes up the whole operation for the offense. Execution is what our coaches preach every day. If we don’t execute, all 11 guys on offense, the plays most likely aren’t going to work.”

Beau English II completed 15 of 23 for just 77 yards passing to lead Richmond, which finished with only 237 yards.

“We’re disappointed,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said. “We wanted to win the game. We didn’t know how it would transpire, but we came in and we practiced to win.”

THE TAKEAWAYS

Richmond: The Spiders played well enough on defense to make this a game, but struggled without Mancuso, who injured his throwing hand on Richmond’s second play and didn’t return. Richmond did not have a play longer than 16 yards following Mancuso’s injury. The Spiders will need to find some ways to move the ball if Mancuso is out for an extended period.