College football schedule

AP TOP 25
SATURDAY'S GAMES
No. 2 Ohio State vs. Iowa, noon
No. 3 Tennessee vs. UT-Martin, noon
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 14 Syracuse, noon
No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 24 Mississippi State, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.
No. 8 TCU vs. No. 17 Kansas State, 8 p.m.
No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. No. 20 Texas, 3:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
No. 13 Wake Forest vs. Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
No. 16 Penn State vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU, noon
No. 25 Tulane vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
REGION
THURSDAY'S GAME
Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Houston at Navy, noon
Northwestern at Maryland, 3:30
BYU at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Colgate, noon
Delaware State at Howard, 1
Furman at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Richmond at Hampton, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Towson, 4
Virginia-Lynchburg at Southern U., 5 p.m.
Virginia Union at Lincoln (Pa.), noon
Virginia State at Elizabeth City State, 1 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Tusculum, 1:30 p.m.
Virginia-Wise at Erskine, 4
Randolph-Macon at Shenandoah, 1 p.m.
Hampden-Sydney at Washington & Lee, 1 p.m.
Ferrum at Guilford, 1 p.m.
William Paterson at Christopher Newport, 1 p.m.
Merchant Marine Academy at Catholic, 1 p.m.
SUNY Maritime at Gallaudet, 1
Averett at Bridgewater, 2