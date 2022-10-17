 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College football schedule

AP TOP 25

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No. 2 Ohio State vs. Iowa, noon

No. 3 Tennessee vs. UT-Martin, noon

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 14 Syracuse, noon

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 24 Mississippi State, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 TCU vs. No. 17 Kansas State, 8 p.m.

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. No. 20 Texas, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Wake Forest vs. Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

No. 16 Penn State vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU, noon

No. 25 Tulane vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

REGION

THURSDAY'S GAME

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Houston at Navy, noon

Northwestern at Maryland, 3:30

BYU at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Colgate, noon

Delaware State at Howard, 1

Furman at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Richmond at Hampton, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 4

Virginia-Lynchburg at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Virginia Union at Lincoln (Pa.), noon

Virginia State at Elizabeth City State, 1 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Tusculum, 1:30 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at Erskine, 4

Randolph-Macon at Shenandoah, 1 p.m.

Hampden-Sydney at Washington & Lee, 1 p.m.

Ferrum at Guilford, 1 p.m.

William Paterson at Christopher Newport, 1 p.m.

Merchant Marine Academy at Catholic, 1 p.m.

SUNY Maritime at Gallaudet, 1

Averett at Bridgewater, 2

